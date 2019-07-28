SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks got in early with Earl Timberlake Jr. and it paid off today when the four-star prospect whittled his list of final schools down.

South Carolina made the cut in Timberlake's top seven schools, joining North Carolina, Alabama, Miami, Pittsburgh, Providence and Seton Hall .

Timberlake took an official visit to South Carolina in June, which he discusses here, and has received a lot of attention from some blue bloods after that with North Carolina hopping in with an offer recently.

The top 30 prospect has a few ties to the South Carolina program, though.

Gamecock assistant Bruce Shingler was Timberlake's AAU coach growing up and the two still have a good relationship through the recruitment process.

Timberlake's classmate at DeMatha is MarShawn Lloyd, a four-star running back who's committed to play at South Carolina for Will Muschamp.

Now that Timberlake's list is a little smaller, he'll begin taking a few other visits and doesn't have a specific timetable for a decision.

Timberlake is the No. 29 prospect in the country and the No. 7 small forward, averaging 18.3 points on 46.4 percent shooting this summer along with 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.