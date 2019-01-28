The Gamecocks announced Monday night that Tuesday's big matchup against No. 1 Tennessee is officially sold out and will be a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

Tuesday the crowd will be even bigger.

South Carolina's last home game against Auburn saw over 13,000 people in the stands to watch the Gamecocks beat the then-ranked Tigers.

Colonial Life Arena officially holds 18,000 people and all of those seats will be full as the top-ranked team in the country comes in for a game against two teams in the top half of the SEC standings.

The game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

A Gamecock win would put them in second place at 6-1 in conference, tied with Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Gamecocks (10-9, 5-1 SEC) are coming off a loss to Oklahoma State Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 challenge but won their last conference game 80-77 by beating Auburn, who came to Colonial Life last week ranked No. 16.

Tennessee (18-1, 6-0 SEC) took care of business Saturday beating West Virginia for the Vols' 14th straight win. They're undefeated so far in conference play with their last regular season loss in the SEC coming Feb. 17 to Georgia.

South Carolina almost beat Tennessee twice last season, taking the Vols to overtime in Knoxville and losing both games by a combined 10 points.