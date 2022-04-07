Gamecocks MBB Hires First Staff Member, More To Be Announced

South Carolina's new head basketball coach Lamont Paris has made his first staff hire, and it's a name many Gamecocks will be familiar with. The University announced on Thursday that Gamecock legend Carey Rich will be joining Paris' staff under the title: special assistant to the head coach. In his role, he will provide assistance on a variety of special projects, with heavy involvement in alumni relations, community outreach and recruiting efforts. It will be important for Paris to find people with knowledge and pull in the local community as he attempts to establish a foothold in recruiting in South Carolina, something his predecessor struggled with at times. "I'm very excited to have Carey joining my staff here at South Carolina," Paris said. "He is so connected and well-respected in our community and with basketball in the Palmetto State. This role is something that will evolve over time, but I'm excited to have him hit the ground running. Alumni engagement is something that I'm going to emphasize going forward and I expect Carey to play a very vital part in that."

Older Gamecock basketball fans will be familiar with Rich from his run with South Carolina from 1993 to 95. He scored 784 career points and dished out 340 assists playing in 79 career games. Rich ranks sixth all-time in Carolina history with 4.30 assists per game, and his 5.16 assists per game during the 1994 season are seventh-most in a single season in program history. As a senior, he led the team in scoring averaging 13.4 points per game. A Columbia native, Rich was also named a 2018 Allstate SEC Basketball Legend and was also inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame in 2017. He returns to the Gamecocks after serving the past seven years as recreation superintendent with the City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department. Rich also served as a liaison to the Columbia Police Department. He's been hugely impactful on youth in the Midlands community, and now Paris and the Gamecocks hope he can be impactful in the next era of UofSC basketball.

"Everything happens for a reason, and I'm deeply honored the time has come for me to return to my alma mater with the opportunity to assist coach Paris as he assumes this new leadership role of the program," Rich said. "My heart and soul will be in this assignment. I'm humbled and ecstatic about this journey and this next phase of basketball at the University of South Carolina."