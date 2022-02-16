Gamecocks MBB Keeps Hopes Alive: Now What?

South Carolina didn’t play their best game in Oxford, but after a miraculous finish, they earned just their 3rd win in 18 tries at Ole Miss. Ultimately, any road win in the SEC is a good win, and though the odds are still long, the win keeps the Gamecocks postseason dreams alive for another day. However slim the margins, this time of year is just more fun if there’s still something to play for as March approaches.

James Reese was in just as much disbelief as the rest of the arena when his half-court shot banked in as time expired in overtime. In the post-game presser Reese said, “It’s just surreal, man, I don’t want it to stop.” Before his game winner, Reese was 0 for 5 from 3-point land, but he hit the one that counted the most when it mattered the most.

The play was made possible by a shot clock violation that left the Gamecocks with 2 seconds on the clock and a full-court to traverse. Reese took the inbound, and immediately turned and launched the game winner. Upon review, there was no doubt that the ball left his hand with plenty of time to spare. Coach Frank Martin acknowledged how unlikely the shot was post-game: “Those go in once every ten years…I’ll take it.”

The game itself was ugly at times, with both sides struggling with turnovers and missed shots. After gaining an early lead thanks to Keyshawn Bryant coming out on fire with 7 of the first 9 Gamecock points, Ole Miss slowly chipped away until they finally led at halftime, a dismal 29-28. Ole Miss held the lead for most of the second-half, extending it at one point to 8 points, before a pair of clutch 3’s from Erik Stevenson allowed the Gamecocks to claw back into and take a 2 point lead with less than 30 seconds to play. Ole Miss tied the game with about 2 seconds to go, and South Carolina’s Devin Carter missed a half-court shot at the end of regulation to send it to overtime. This set the stage for the dramatic finish that is sure to get tons of national airplay this morning.



