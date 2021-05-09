After Friday’s game, Kingston pulled his team into the locker room to “hash things out,” and a players-only meeting immediately followed it, and Saturday morning it was Kingston meeting with the team’s leadership council.

Mark Kingston pushed one Friday night and hopes the results begin showing up sooner rather than later.

Over the course of the season, there are buttons a coach pushes when a team is struggling and going through an inevitable rough patch that comes over 56 regular season games.

“I thought everything was productive,” Kingston said. “Obviously we didn’t end up with a win today but we’re going to see the payoff of that. I promise you.”

Also see: Gamecocks pushing for four-star lineman

The point of the meeting: figure out what the Gamecocks need to do, especially offensively, to pull themselves out what’s been a rough eight-game stretch in league play.

The Gamecocks are 1-7 in their last eight SEC games and need a win over Mississippi State Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network) to avoid being swept for back-to-back weekends.

Over those last eight games the Gamecocks are averaging 2.8 runs per game and slashing .159/.227/.267.

“I think one of the main things coming from the dugout is early in the year we had a lot of energy,” Andrew Eyster said. “It’s a combination of energy and focus, and we kind of lost some of that. We talked about it and talked about how we lost a little bit of swagger we had. I think as a team we have to do better collectively to bring that out.”

Eyster said “some things were said that needed to be said” and he hopes it ends up yielding some positive results soon to avoid any further skid.

Also see: Breaking down in-state recruiting in the 2022 class

There were some signs of progress Saturday in a 9-6 loss to the Bulldogs, scoring six runs—tied for the most runs scored over their last eight—on eight hits, the second-most over that stretch.

But, those runs came in large part after the Gamecocks were out of it, already down 9-1 after five innings.

“It seems like when we put good games together it’s still late in the game we figure it out. Seeing that early in the game is another big step for us to come out the gates swinging. It’s tough when we get behind early,” Eyster said. “If we do our best to get out early or at least match the team, that makes a big difference and affects the energy as well.”

Eyster, who was in the leadership meeting Saturday morning, did his part with three hits, two homers and four RBI hitting in the two-hole for just the second time this year and first time in SEC play.

“I told him of the leaders in the group, you can lead by talking about what needs to be done but the best way to lead is getting big hits and producing,” Kingston said. “Obviously he did that and gave us a chance at the end.”

Also see: Gamecocks could get a visit from a three-star forward soon

South Carolina will try to figure it out Sunday against Mississippi State and build any sort of momentum they can heading into their final eight regular season games.

“We’re struggling right now but we haven’t gotten worse as hitters,” Eyster said. “We’re still the same 10, 11, 12 guys that are hitting everyday. Hopefully we can bring some of that back and we can see more exciting offense.”