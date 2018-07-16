GamecockCentral.com

ESPN released the power rankings for the SEC Monday morning, picking the Gamecocks below where a lot of fans would expect.

With SEC Media Days starting Monday, football season is inching closer and closer. That means outlets will be releasing their preseason power rankings.

The Gamecocks came in at No. 6 behind Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida.

"South Carolina has largely flown under the radar, but Will Muschamp has built a quality program in a very short period of time in Columbia," the article reads. The offense, which has always been his Achilles' heel, has become a strength thanks to the development of quarterback Jake Bentley and wideouts Deebo Samuel and [Bryan] Edwards. And the defense, despite missing true star power, should be solid under Muschamp's watch. Don't be surprised if the Gamecocks give perennial East powers Georgia and Florida trouble this season."

The Gamecocks finished 5-3 and fifth overall in the conference and second in the SEC East behind Georgia last season, who ultimately played for a national title. They return the majority of the team that ended last season 9-4 with a win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Of the 22 starters last season, 16 return with Bryson Allen-Williams coming back from injury.

Part of the reason for the middle-of-the-pack pick could be because the Gamecocks have to replace Skai Moore defensively and Hayden Hurst on the offensive side of the ball, two huge pieces of last year's team.

South Carolina takes the stage at SEC Media Days Thursday with Bentley, Samuel and defensive end D.J. Wonnum making the trip to Atlanta with Will Muschamp.

Full ESPN Power Rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. South Carolina

7. LSU

8. Texas A&M

9. Kentucky

10. Missouri

11. Ole Miss

12. Tennessee

13. Vandy

14. Arkansas