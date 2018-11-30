Of the five players listed at either spot on the preseason depth chart, three are out for the foreseeable future, and the Gamecocks are going to try and work a few underclassmen at those spots this weekend against Akron.

South Carolina’s defensive end and BUCK group looks like a MASH unit right now instead of a position group.

“Well, J.J. (Enagbare) is a guy that can play outside and do that. He’s able to do that,” Will Muschamp said. “And we’ll have some combinations. Rosendo Louis can do that as well, a guy that can go play on the edge if need be. So we’ll have some bodies there.”



Enagbare, who missed last weekend’s game against Clemson with a head injury, is expected back this weekend and will slide from defensive tackle to end. Enagbare’s played in 10 games this year with 11 tackles and two pass breakups.

Along with him, the Gamecocks will play Shameik Blackshear on the edge with Keir Thomas, who moved over from the tackle spot earlier this year after a few other injuries.

Both Griffin Gentry and Brad Johnson played their most snaps last weekend against Clemson and will likely see a lot of run in the defensive end rotation moving forward as well.

“We’ll play probably more four-down, and that’ll be more in J.J.’s wheelhouse as far as putting him on the edge,” Muschamp said. “Brad Johnson I thought played really well the other night for a guy in his first extensive action, I think the played upwards of 80-something snaps. He’s a guy that continues to progress and gives us some juice on the edge.”

Of the nine primary edge players, four are out for the season or have missed extended time this season: Danny Fennell, who tore his ACL against Clemson, D.J. Wonnum (ankle), Aaron Sterling (ACL) and Bryson Allen-Williams (ankle).

The coaches are positive Allen-Williams will return for the team’s bowl game and are hopeful Wonnum can do the same.

Until then, it’ll be up to a young defensive line group to keep a solid Akron run defense in check.

With a mobile quarterback Kato Nelson, the Zips average around 100 yards per game and Muschamp said they have to be better about stopping the run than they have been previously.

“Kato Nelson, their quarterback is a dual-threat guy who can do both and they really use him in the RPOs and some in the running game and he throws the ball well,” Muschamp said. “Edwards is a really good back, a big lower body. We will need to play the run better.”

The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) will host Akron this week at noon (SEC Network Alternate) with a chance to bolster its win total before a bowl game.

Despite the Zips’ record (4-7), Muschamp has warned his team about not overlooking this group before getting into the postseason.

“Every game is a mindset game, and you’ve got to have the right mindset, the right energy, the right focus, the right effort, toughness and discipline on Saturday afternoon,” he said. “The opponent is nameless and faceless.”