GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina and Missouri were locked in back-and-forth game with things coming down to the wire before a lightning delay put things on hold.

The Gamecocks will now warm up at 4:51 p.m. and resume at 5 p.m.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to resume play at 4:26 p.m. with teams getting a 10-minute warm up period before that before a lightning strike with four minutes until the game resumed reset the clock.

With the Tigers on a potential game-winning drive, officials stopped the play with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter and South Carolina leading 34-32.

Lightning was detected within eight miles of the stadium and must wait 30 minutes after each lightning strike.

This is the second lightning delay in three weeks for the Gamecocks, who endured an over 30-minute lightning delay on the road against Vanderbilt. South Carolina eventually won that game 37-14.

In Saturday's game the Gamecocks trailed by nine at half but fought through a second-half monsoon to take an eight point lead and are clinging to a two-point margin when play resumes.

Missouri currently has the ball near midfield and is facing a 1st and 20.

