So the two sat down and went over the expectations heading into the New Year.

The Gamecocks are preparing for the start of SEC play Tuesday and getting Lawson back to how he was playing as a freshman and in flashes this season is integral for making sure there are as successful as possible to replicate last year’s run.

As of last Thursday, Frank Martin and AJ Lawson hadn’t sat down to firmly hash out his performance in the Stetson game, but the visit was looming.

“We’ve talked about playing the next game, playing how I should play and playing to the best of my abilities and not holding back and giving maximum effort,” Lawson said.

The conversation was a long time after coming for Lawson after the potential NBA draft pick was benched the majority of the second half in a loss to Stetson, finishing with a season-low 13 minutes.

He and fellow guard Jair Bolden, a week removed from putting the team on their collective backs in an upset win over Virginia, played a combined 18 minutes against Stetson and didn’t look good doing it.

Knowing how important those two players are for making the Gamecocks’ offense click consistently, Martin has spent time with both and the message was simple: “It’s my job to help them. It’s their job to grow up from that respect a little faster.”

Through 13 games, Bolden and Lawson’s night have usually been indicative of how the offense has gone that night as well.

In the eight wins, the duo has an average offensive rating of 122.3 and an assist to turnover ratio of 1.2. They’re averaging 14.2 points and shooting 49 percent from the field and 76.7 from the line.

Compare that to the five losses where they’re averaging just 9.6 points and shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 66.7 from the line. Their average offensive rating is just 82.2 in losses with a similar (1.1) assist to turnover ratio.

“They’re both very quiet guys. You can’t be quiet guys and be passive as a player. When they’re passive, since they’re naturally quiet, then they don’t inspire,” Martin said. “With Jair and AJ, AJ is trying to learn this—he’s a kid—and Jair’s trying to understand that for the first time. You can’t be quiet and play passive. Then you’re not impacting others. In our job, it’s about uplifting others, not just being there. That’s their challenge. They work at it. They care.”

The Gamecocks (8-5) are trying to get Lawson and Bolden back to playing their best as they get ready for SEC play Tuesday night.

After losing to Stetson last Monday, the Gamecocks have had over a week between games and have spent that time trying to iron out some deficiencies before the Florida Gators come to town.

Despite the bad loss, Martin said this team hasn’t lost a step in practice and he’s been pleased with the performance so far in the New Year.

“They’ve been great man. This team has good dudes. They haven’t let me down,” Martin said. “We make some errors because we have young guys who continue to learn what they’re supposed to do and where they’re supposed to be as the game’s flowing. Their effort and competitiveness is really good. I rarely go home because we had a bad practice from a caring standpoint. We’ve been good all week.”

Tuesday against Florida (7 p.m., ESPNU) kicks off a tough stretch for the Gamecocks to start conference play.

Four of their first five games are against teams in KenPom’s top 60 with two against top 15 teams: home against No. 14 Kentucky and at No. 5 Auburn.

“This team understands that they can win any game left on the schedule. Last year’s team was trying to find that,” Martin said. “This year’s team understands that. It’s about staying mentally connected so we can go out and perform to the best of our abilities and hope the ball goes in the basket a little more than the other team’s ball.”