Gamecocks' nightmare first half dooms them in Tennessee loss

Less than two minutes of game time later the Gamecocks were down 28-0 as part of a nightmarish first half en route to a blowout 45-20 loss on the road in Tennessee, the third-straight loss in the series.

Jordan Burch, playing his first offensively snap of the year, took a toss sweep and tried to pop pass it to Nick Muse that was picked off.

After grounding and pounding their way to the one-yard line, the Gamecocks were knocking on the door of a 14-7 game late in the fourth quarter. Then things went sideways.

South Carolina, down 14-0 early, found itself three feet away from making Saturday's game interesting.

After Burch's interception it only took Tennessee nine plays to double its lead, driving 80 yards in five plays for a score only to have South Carolina turn the ball over on the first play of the ensuing drive.

This time, it only took three plays for the Vols to find the end zone and put to bed a first quarter that saw them pick up nearly 230 yards of total offense and the Gamecocks down 28-0.

It was a comedy of errors in the first half for the Gamecocks, who allowed Tennessee to score on its first four drives and six of its seven first-half possessions en route to taking a 38-7 lead to the locker room.

Defensively, missing Cam Smith, the Gamecock defense gave up on average 8.7 yards per play and 10.9 yards per pass attempt with Hendon Hooker going 15-for-20 for over 200 yards and three scores.

The defense was much better in the second half but, like it has been the majority of the season, South Carolina's offense could never muster enough, especially early, to keep things within striking distance in the second half.

South Carolina averaged just 4.8 yards per play in the first half while Tennessee was building its lead with the only score a Kevin Harris six-yard rush, the first rushing touchdown against a FBS opponent this season.

They would use a fake punt touchdown from Kai Kroeger to Payton Mangrum for another score followed by the second offensive touchdown of the day in the fourth.

Harris would pound the ball in again on fourth down but the two-point conversion would fail with a miscommunication of some sort happening, it seems.

South Carolina was better in the second half, averaging 5.7 yards per play but it wasn't enough. The offense did have its best day on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry without sack yardage.

Harris had a season high 61 yards rushing with Juju McDowell (41) and MarShawn Lloyd each flashing at times.

Defensively the Gamecocks would allow one second half score but South Carolina's offense couldn't punch it in after cutting the lead to Tennessee by 18 in the fourth.

They'd turn the ball over on downs after a costly drop on second down and a false start on fourth and do it one more time in opponent territory to end their offensive performance.

South Carolina now falls back to .500 and will host Vanderbilt next week at 4 p.m.