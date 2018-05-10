GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks (28-20, 13-11 SEC) are fighting to stay in the postseason hunt and will host Missouri this weekend with three more chances to improve their resumé. But right now they’re not putting any added pressure on themselves.

There’s another big series this weekend at Founders Park, but at this time of year, every game carries a little bit of a different weight than some of the earlier series.

"Just try to win the next game. Are these important? Yes, but so is the first weekend because they all count the same. You get 30 chances to win an SEC game,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We have six left.”

The Gamecocks are fresh off three straight SEC series wins over top 20 opponents, including taking the series over then-No. 4 Ole Miss last weekend.

The standard for making the postseason out of the SEC is finishing 15-15, which means they’d have to finish 2-4 down the stretch to make that a reality.

A .500 finish over the last two series would finish one game above .500 and solidify a 16-16 finish even if they were to lose a single elimination game in the SEC Tournament.

But the Gamecocks aren’t feeling any pressure with two conference series against top 35 RPI teams remaining—Missouri and Texas A&M—and haven’t set any specific win totals. They just want to go out and win.

“We haven’t really talked about anything like that,” catcher Hunter Taylor said. “We’re just going to win as many games as we can win and try to play our best the next seven games. We’re not worried about any type of number. We’re just worried about winning the next game we play.”

Both D1Baseball and Baseball America currently project the Gamecocks as a No. 2 seed in the Clemson regional with two weekends and the conference tournaments still left to play.

If they finish the season hot, coupled with a good run in Hoover for the SEC Tournament, it could clinch a spot in the field of 64 for the first time since advancing to a Super Regional in 2016.

That stretch run starts Friday against Missouri, which is the only game players are focused on right now.

“I think if we take care of business and play good ball like we’ve played on the weekend the rest of the way I think we’ll be in a good spot,” Jonah Bride said.

The Gamecocks have played in a regional three times over the last five years with two years not making the postseason field, most recently last season.

This kind of stretch and season is new for the majority of the Gamecock roster with 24 having never played in a regional.

But that doesn’t faze them. Players that haven’t had a taste of postseason baseball want it even worse now and, for some of the seniors, want to experience it before graduation.

“That’s the reason why you come here. When I was getting recruited here they won a regional and played in a super regional. That’s what I expected when I got here,” Justin Row said. “Getting the opportunity this year, I can’t wait to see what happens.”