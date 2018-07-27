GamecockCentral.com

He was sitting in the main room at SEC Media Days when a reporter lobbed a question to him about South Carolina’s Week 2 matchup against Georgia and the importance in the SEC East race.

Deebo Samuel knew he was going to get the questions and he had his answer scripted and ready to when they did pop up.

“We’re not worried about Georgia right now,” he said bluntly, turning away, ready for the next question.

South Carolina’s match up against the Bulldogs is one of the marquee games in the SEC, especially early in the season.

The Dawgs are reigning SEC Champions and national runners up while the Gamecocks return almost all of last year’s 9-win team and are optimistic they can put it all together and challenge Georgia for the East title.

The Gamecocks were picked at Media Days to finish second in the East behind the Bulldogs which means the winner of the Sept. 8 game will be sitting in the division driver’s seat early.

With such a big game taking center stage almost two months before the season even starts, the Gamecocks are trying to not talk too much about it and focus on training camp.

“Certainly we know that game is looming,” Will Muschamp said. “But the winner or loser of that game is not going to determine the East. There's a lot of football to be played after that game, regardless of the circumstances and the outcome of the game.”

South Carolina starts its preseason camp Aug. 2 with players reporting then before the team’s first practice Aug. 3.

From there, they’ll have a month of practice, 23 sessions total, before Sept. 1’s season opener against Coastal Carolina (noon, SEC Network).

After that is the impending game against the Dawgs at Williams-Brice with the spotlight clearly on that game in Week 2; it’s already been slotted for the premier SEC timeslot at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

But Muschamp and the Gamecocks are looking at that game as just another stop on the way to achieving their annual goals.

“Our goal every year doesn’t change: it’s to win the East and win our state,” Muschamp said. “We haven’t done that yet. We’ve made some progress but we need to continue to accomplish those things.”

But despite all the talk about having a good training camp and focusing on Coastal Carolina, it’s hard not to think about that Week 2 game.

It’s dominated preseason talk by a lot of media outlets and even former players have been willing to share their predictions about the game.

Former wide out Tori Gurley, who’s based around Columbia and spends some time around the program, told Paul Finebaum on his radio show that he’s guaranteeing a Gamecock victory that day.

South Carolina’s players saw his prediction and didn’t have anything wrong with it, with Samuel saying Gurley sees how hard the Gamecocks work and they don’t see anything wrong with him sharing his opinion.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. It motivates us,” defensive end D.J. Wonnum said. “It’s going to be fun.”

