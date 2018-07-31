GamecockCentral.com

The next step now is doing that without having to send extra rushers on blitzes with maintaining a good four-man rush the “number one” thing to improve on defensively.

After posting just 20 and 21 sacks in 2015 and 2016 respectively, the Gamecocks took down opposing quarterbacks 26 times last season.

The Gamecock defensive line has already taken a couple big steps forward under Will Muschamp but he and the position group feel like there’s still room for a lot of growth.

“I feel like this year we’ll have the ability to do that,” D.J. Wonnum said. “Having guys like Keir Thomas or Javon Kinlaw, Aaron Sterling, Bryson (Allen-Williams), Shameik (Blackshear), we’ll be able to do that this year.”

Also see: Chris Clark shares his thoughts on Muschamp, Deebo before the start of camp

In the past under Muschamp the Gamecocks have been able to put the quarterback under distress but it came at a cost of sacrificing a linebacker or defensive back in coverage and sending him in as a rusher.

Now, the defense will need it’s line to create that pressure on its own without the help of an extra attacker so that they can keep one of those secondary players back to defend against the run-pass options a lot of teams will be running this season.

The key to stopping that, Muschamp said, is to play good man-to-man coverage, which really can’t happen if there’s an extra pass rusher blitzing.

“You have to play man coverage to be able to stay on the routes,” he said. “You can’t get into a pressure deal all the time playing man coverage. Too much chocolate will make you sick.”

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop on a big group of targets

South Carolina’s defense, which gave up 27.5 point and over 400 yards per game in 2015, has molded itself into a bend-but-don’t break, opportunistic style of defense that forces a lot of turnovers.

The Gamecocks were plus-11 in the turnover margin last season, second in the SEC behind Alabama and 13th-best in the country.

It’s an identity Wonnum said they’ve been practicing since he got on campus and it’ll stay the same this season as the defensive line tries to put more unique pressure on the quarterback.

“Fast and physical. We live by those traits,” Wonnum said. “We have to get the ball. We led the SEC in turnover and we have to keep that going.”

Also see: What does each hoops newcomer bring to the table?

Wonnum, who’s entering his third season at South Carolina, is a big piece of doing that. After a sophomore season where he racked up 57 tackles, 13 for loss, and six sacks he’ll be the veteran anchor of a defensive line that is returning three of four starters.

In his junior year, Wonnum’s still working on improving his solo pass rush while trying to get better in coverage to ultimately fulfill one of his goals this season—a pick six or scoop and score— and better his all-around game.

“I’m improving. I’m getting better and better each day,” he said. “I’m a long way from mastering the position because it’s a tough position but I feel like I’m just going to continue to work, coverage and playing inside some times and going to the three-technique.”