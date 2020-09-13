"Impressed with the guys," Bentley said. "Their work ethic has been good, just got to continue to get better at our execution and our technique. But I'm very impressed with the way they've come to practice every day and their work ethic and their camaraderie."

Both Bobo and tight ends coach Bobby Bentley see a group that is heavy on talent and depth but that also lacks in-game experience other than that of senior Nick Muse, who played a lot alongside Kyle Markway last season.

South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo told his tight end group last week that if the Gamecocks are going to be successful on offense, then the tight ends are going to have to be a major factor this season.

Muse joined the team as a transfer last season and caught 17 passes for 158 yards in eight games played before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Vanderbilt. Muse, who has emerged as a leader of the group, has been on a limited rep count in practice, but is close to 100 percent with a couple of weeks until kickoff.

"He's almost there. We're still trying to limit him as much as we can, but getting him ready," Bentley said. "He's got a couple of more weeks to get ready for game week. I think he's going to be fine. Obviously, the more you can get that thing ready, the better off it's going to be. I think it always takes them about eight months to get back and confidence in their knee. But he's doing well and leading the group and I'm proud of him."

After Muse, the Gamecocks are light on experience but have an abundance of guys who possess a variety of different skillsets and will be used in multiple ways.

Redshirt junior Will Register, a local former four-star recruit from Chapin, has settled into Bobo's tight-end friendly scheme and produced his best preseason since arriving with the Gamecocks.

"Will Register has really done a good job this fall camp," Bentley said. "I've seen a big development increase with Will and his responsibility and his assignments. He doesn't make any mental mistakes and assignment issues."

Redshirt freshman KeShawn Toney played in four games as a freshman last season, primarily on special teams, but seems poised to step into the rotation this season as a sort of dual-threat tight end who can help in the passing and running games.

"KeShawn Toney has done a really good job also," Bentley said. "Even though he's a redshirt freshman, I call him the old man of the group. He's like a professor. He's very intelligent. He knows everybody's assignment and in our case, we play with a lot of tight ends on the field now."

There are several wildcards of the group, including redshirt freshman former wide receiver Keveon Mullins who slid over to tight end in the spring. One of the faster players on the entire team, Mullins is still learning the nuances of the blocking game but is a true mismatch as a pass-catcher.

"Keveon Mullins has been a pleasant surprise," Bentley said. "He's 21 miles an hour out here and probably one of the fastest guys on the team as far as just straight-line linear speed, so we're excited about his matchup capability against safeties and linebackers and as he continues to learn the offense, he's going to be a weapon for us."

The group is rounded out by redshirt freshman Trae Kenion and a duo of talented true freshmen in Eric Shaw and Jaheim Bell who have missed the first part of practice with injuries. Shaw returned to practice last week, grabbing a couple of catches in the scrimmage.

With questions at wide receiver and running back, there's been plenty of talk from players and coaches about the Gamecocks employing more two-tight end sets this year as Bobo tries to hone in on what his offense does best.

Those formations were common during the first couple of years of the Muschamp era but became less and less prevalent in the last two seasons.

"They've accepted the challenge, they're working hard at the challenge," Bobo said. "Coach Bobby Bentley is doing a great job pushing them and putting them in position to be successful. Some guys have got to step up that quite frankly have not played a bunch of snaps. ... We've got some young guys at that position that are going to have to step up."