GamecockCentral.com

They’d muster just one hit all game as typical Friday night starter for the Cougars Evan Sisk tossed seven shutout innings while striking out five in Chad Holbrook’s first matchup against his former team.

The Gamecocks were blanked 9-0 by the Cougars at Spirit Communications Park in another midweek loss that marks the first time they’ve been shutout this season in a non-conference game.

If South Carolina’s offense was a runaway train piling up hits and runs at a premium over the last three weeks, it hit a brick wall Wednesday.

“He had a decent fastball that he kept away that he threw in occasionally,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “He’s unlike any pitcher we’ve ever seen. He pitched in and out and he’s their Friday night guy for a reason.”

The Gamecocks, who came in hitting over .340 over their last 10 games were no-hit through the first three innings of the game before Justin Row smacked the team’s only hit of the game.

He’d lace a two-out single to centerfield and the Gamecocks (28-20, 13-11 SEC) couldn’t pick up another the remaining 5.1 innings.

“We’ve been hot for a while so it hurts to put up one hit,” Jonah Bride, who went 0-for-2 with a walk, said. “You can’t expect us to get all the hits we’ve been getting. But we’ll get on the pitching machine and be ready for this weekend.”

There were some emotions with Holbrook’s return with a dust up in that fourth inning with LT Tolbert getting hit by Sisk and staring the pitcher down on the way to first base.

The two exchanged words then and again when Sisk struck out Hunter Taylor to end the inning but nothing came of what Bride called an emotional play.

“It was a little bit of heightened awareness,” Kingston said. “I told him there’s no way that guy’s hitting you on purpose, not to load the bases. I’ve been around the game long enough to know when a guy’s thrown at and when he’s not.”

Carmen Mlodzinski, making his third start in the midweek, got off to a rough start and finished giving up five earned runs in 3.1 innings.

TJ Shook and Graham Lawson combined to throw 1.2 innings and gave up four earned runs before three pitchers combined for four shutout innings to close.

The Gamecocks are now 6-7 against teams from South Carolina this season with this being arguably the most emotionally charged.

With Holbrook back coaching against players he was active in recruiting to South Carolina, the players sensed there was added emotion, and Kingston said that’s reflected in the final score.

“It was unique,” he said. “I think our kids tried to say it was another game but it clearly wasn’t how they played tonight. We’ll move on tonight and focus on Missouri.”

Player of game: John Gilreath, after a few rough outings, pitched 2.1 no-hit innings and scattered two walks while striking out three batters.

Pivotal moment: Carmen Mlodzinski gave up a leadoff home run, setting the tone for the worst non-conference defeat of the season in terms of run differential.

Up next: South Carolina starts a three-game set with Missouri Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.