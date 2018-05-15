GamecockCentral.com

Hartsville (S.C.) class of 2019 point guard Trae Hannibal now holds an offer from South Carolina.

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder Tuesday, news that Hannibal shared on his Twitter account.

“They talked a lot about how they’re going to need a great, strong guard like myself in that class of 19,” Hannibal told GamecockCentral late last year. “They love my game and want me to come down and visit with family, see campus, take tours. They just want me to get familiar with them and build a good trust and foundation with them basically.”

Hannibal also has offers from Oklahoma State, College of Charleston, S.C. State, Stetson, Wofford and Western Carolina.

Hannibal has not yet been ranked by Rivals.com.