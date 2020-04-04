Myrtle Beach (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star wide receiver J.J. Jones' 33rd offer was a big one.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder, arguably the state's best wide receiver in the class, received word from South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp that the Gamecocks were ready to offer him Saturday evening.

"It's just an offer I've been looking forward to for a long time," Jones said. "I've been interested in USC for the longest and just all the work that I've been putting in to show what kind of player I am, it paid off."