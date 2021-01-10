GamecockCentral - Gamecocks officially announce three coaches

Shane Beamer is in the final stages of assembling his staff and made three more hires official Sunday afternoon.

The Gamecocks announced the hires of Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, defensive coordinator Clayton White and strength and conditioning coach Luke Day.

Satterfield comes to Columbia after stints at Temple, Tennessee Tech, Baylor and now most recently the Carolina Panthers.

“I've known Marcus for nearly 20 years since we were graduate assistants together," said Coach Beamer. "He has a brilliant offensive mind and brings experience from both the collegiate and professional levels.""Marcus was instrumental in rebuilding two championship college programs with me at both Temple and Baylor," said Coach Matt Rhule, who was head coach at Temple, Baylor and the Panthers with Satterfield.

"His commitment to the student-athlete experience, his innovative mindset, and his unique ability to teach were all unbelievably valuable and why I was so excited to be able to bring him to the Carolina Panthers. I think South Carolina is getting a tremendous offensive mind who will help build them into a perennial contender."

He’ll be in charge of calling plays and dealing with the quarterbacks, including Luke Doty and Colten Gauthier.

White comes to South Carolina after four seasons at Western Kentucky where he put together really good defenses, specializing in a 4-2-5 formation.

"I've had my eye on Clayton for a long time," said Beamer. "He was a great player in college and had some time in the NFL. He's been part of good programs and has a high level of success, most recently at Western Kentucky. He's from North Carolina and has a lot of ties to the region. He had some opportunities to go elsewhere, but he wants to be at South Carolina and we're happy to have him."

Day was most recently at Marshall but has had stints at Colorado and served in the NFL as well as an assistant for the Bengals.

"Luke comes highly recommended from people I trust," said Beamer. "I spoke to a lot of strength coaches about our position and after spending 90 minutes on the phone with him, there was no doubt in my mind he was the best candidate by far. He has a great vision for developing the players, both in strength and conditioning and in the mental aspects, which is critical."