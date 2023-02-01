For the first of at least three times this season, South Carolina women’s basketball will have a rematch on its hands Thursday night.

The No. 1 Gamecocks will be taking on the Kentucky Wildcats at Colonial Life Arena, three weeks to the day after the teams met in Lexington. In that game South Carolina actually trailed by double-digits midway through the second quarter, but a 16-0 run keyed by Zia Cooke turned the evening around and led to a 95-66 South Carolina win.

In addition to Kentucky, South Carolina will also play a second game against Auburn on Feb. 9 and get another crack at Georgia in the regular season finale on Feb. 26. Any games in the SEC Tournament would also be rematches after the full round-robin regular season schedule, and there is always a chance to see an opponent again in the NCAA Tournament.

“They are who they are,” Dawn Staley said about Kentucky. “They’re going to defend extremely well, and they’re going to let their guards do what they need to do to keep them in basketball games. I just think they’re getting better and better and better.”

One of those guards is Maddie Scherr, the Oregon transfer who popped off with a career-high 25 points in the first meeting. Scherr knocked down 10-of-15 shots from the floor and 5-of-7 shots from 3-point range, helping Kentucky build its early advantage and even keep the margin within single-digits into the fourth quarter before South Carolina’s depth took over.

Scherr is not the only player who has come up with a big shooting performance against the Gamecocks this season — Maryland’s Abbie Meyers scored 21 points and Stanford’s Cam Brink had 25 in November non-conference games — but she is the first one who will see South Carolina for a second time.

“We’ve got to guard,” Staley said. “I think sometimes [it is] the novelty of having a new player in a new environment. I don’t know if we took our foot off the gas, but she found ways to be effective and I know we’re on high alert now.”

In the first game the Wildcats used a lot of dribble-drives with their guards to get to the rim and cause problems, scoring 32 points in the paint. Those 32 points were the joint-highest for any SEC opponent against the Gamecocks this season along with Mississippi State, and tied for the second-highest of any opponent this season only behind Stanford.

The backcourt tandem of Scherr and Jada Walker combined to score 42 of Kentucky's 66 points and knock down two-thirds of the team’s made field goals. The Wildcats also scored 11 layups, including four in the first quarter as they amassed a 31-21 lead.

“They get downhill,” Staley said. “They play at a pace in which they force your defense to adjust, or not. So if you’re not able to adjust quickly, they’re going to beat you to the basket.”

Tip-off at Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m. with coverage on SEC Network.

************************************************************************************

For all the latest women's basketball news, notes and live updates, subscribe to the Insider's Forum.







