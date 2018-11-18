Ticker
Gamecocks open as double-digit underdogs to Clemson

As expected, the Gamecocks open as heavy road underdogs in the annual rivalry game. Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) opened as 25.5-point favorites against South Carolina according to VegasInsider.com

Both teams are coming off convincing wins, with the Gamecocks (6-4,4-4 SEC) defeating UT Chattanooga 49-9. The Tigers beat Duke 35-6 to finish their conference slate undefeated.

The Gamecocks will attempt to buck a recent trend of non-competitive games. The Tigers have won the last two games by 24 or more points. The last time the two schools played in Clemson, the Tigers drubbed the Gamecocks 56-7.

Clemson currently holds a four-game winning streak in the rivalry in response to South Carolina's five-game streak from 2009 to 2013. The Tigers will also be seeking win number 70 in the Palmetto Bowl, as they currently hold a 69-42-4 lead in the overall series.

Saturday's game at Clemson Memorial Stadium (81,500) will kick off at 7:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.

{{ article.author_name }}