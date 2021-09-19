Gamecocks open as single-digit underdog vs. Kentucky

 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks open as underdog vs. Kentucky
The South Carolina football team once again opens as an underdog this week, but as expected, Vegas expects a much more manageable matchup for the Gamecocks this week than last.

The Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Sunday opened as a five-point underdog in this Saturday night's home matchup with Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC), according to Circa Sports, which is the first book to put out lines each week.

Circa has placed the over/under at 51.5 points.

South Carolina fell to Georgia 40-13 Saturday night in Athens as a 31.5-point underdog.

Kentucky narrowly defeated UT Chattanooga as a 33.5-point home favorite Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina and Kentucky are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium with ESPN2 handling the broadcast.

