@GamecockCentral

Fresh off a huge W over Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, South Carolina opened as a 7-point underdog to LSU on Sunday, according to CircaSports.

The over/under on the game was set at 54.5.

*** For one day only, new subscribers get one year of Gamecock Central for just $12! ***

The Gamecocks (2-2) travel to Baton Rouge for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday night.

The Tigers are in the middle of a rough start to the season, dropping a shootout 45-41 to Missouri. The Tigers’ game with Florida this weekend was postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the Florida roster.

LSU leads the series against South Carolina 18-2-1 with the Tigers winning the last matchup, a 45-24 win in Death Valley in 2015.