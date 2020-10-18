 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks open as TD underdog at LSU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 14:20:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks open as TD underdog at LSU

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Fresh off a huge W over Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, South Carolina opened as a 7-point underdog to LSU on Sunday, according to CircaSports.

The over/under on the game was set at 54.5.

*** For one day only, new subscribers get one year of Gamecock Central for just $12! ***

The Gamecocks (2-2) travel to Baton Rouge for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday night.

The Tigers are in the middle of a rough start to the season, dropping a shootout 45-41 to Missouri. The Tigers’ game with Florida this weekend was postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the Florida roster.

LSU leads the series against South Carolina 18-2-1 with the Tigers winning the last matchup, a 45-24 win in Death Valley in 2015.

South Carolina opens as a 7-point underdog vs. LSU.
South Carolina opens as a 7-point underdog vs. LSU. (Associated Press)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}