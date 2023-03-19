South Carolina needed some late inning heroics in Game One, but never turned back over the final two outings vs. the Bulldogs, ending both games in 7 innings due to run-rule, completing the sweep on Sunday with a 12-1 win, fueled by timely power hitting, including two homeruns from Will McGillis in the leadoff spot, and two homeruns from Gavin Casas , with the pair combining for 5 of the Gamecocks' 12 runs. A stellar pitching performance from Jack Mahoney kept the Bulldogs at a safe distance for the entire afternoon.

South Carolina continues to score in droves, overwhelming opponents by force. It was unclear if that could continue through SEC play, but if this opening series is any indication, it seems it can. The Gamecocks pieced together 5 runs in the third inning and another 4 insurance runs across the 6th and 7th innings to push this one to a 10+ run lead and end the afternoon early for the second straight day. Casas and McGillis are due much of the credit, but don't forget about Caleb Denny who had one hit that scored 2, and many others in the lineup who got 1 RBI here and there to turn a solid afternoon into an onslaught. If the Gamecocks bats stay this hot, we've already mentioned several times how deep the pitching staff goes. While we're aware that baseball is all about getting hot at the right time, we certainly are starting to feel some optimism around how far this 21-1 team can go.

Mahoney pitched 6 out of 7 innings giving up just 1 run on 6 hits and striking out 6 batters. The win moves him to 3-0 and the combo of Mahoney and Hicks continues to overwhelm teams on crucial Sunday outings. James Hicks came in to close things out, and struck out one while giving up no hits in his one inning of action. On a day when Georgia's 5 pitchers gave them mediocre to bad performances, Mahoney and Hicks dominated the Bulldogs. This is a trend that will serve the Gamecocks well through SEC play, if they can continue to get deep into opponents' bullpens while hardly breaking a sweat on their own.

I said on the podcast a couple of weeks ago that South Carolina basically has 4 weekend starters, with Hicks and Mahoney combining to be one of the best pitchers in the league. In addition, Eli Jerzembeck showed the ability to close out a high-tension SEC game on Friday, and Eli Jones continues to hold down the mid-week, not to mention the numerous arms in the bullpen that have already shown solid stuff this season. It's hard not to get a little excited about the pitching depth now that everyone is healthy and thriving early in the 2023 season.