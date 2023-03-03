GREENVILLE, S.C. — New season, same South Carolina.

The Gamecocks opened their SEC Tournament run at Bon Secours Wellness Arena with a business-like performance, taking down the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks 93-66.

South Carolina (30-0) moves into the SEC semifinals, where it will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Ole Miss and Texas A&M at 4:30 p.m. ET tomorrow.

The regular season win over Arkansas (21-12) featured a program-record +57 rebounding margin, and South Carolina wasted no time attacking its huge size advantage against an Arkansas team that frequently plays with four guards on the floor. Victoria Saxton scored inside on the first possession of the game, a sign of things to come. Saxton, the fifth-year senior starting her final postseason run, scored a season-high 19 points on just 10 shot attempts, nearly threatening her career-high of 20.

"I just think I continue to do my job," Saxton said. "I posted it up, I occupied, and I think my teammates did a great job finding me."

The three main post players — Saxton, Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso — combined for 44 points on 24 shots, and South Carolina as a team scored 60 points in the paint. The base offense for most of the game consisted of simply post entry passes to one of the three bigs, followed by either a turnaround layup or a kick out to a shooter in the corner. Brea Beal took advantage of some of those passes by knocking down a pair of triples early, and Kierra Fletcher hit one just before the first half buzzer as part of her 12 points.

"I think we all just play together really good," Cardoso said. "I trust them 100 percent. I know if I pass the ball to Aliyah, she's going to score. I know if I pass the ball to V [Victaria Saxton], she's going to score. LA [Laeticia Amihere], Sania [Feagin] anyone is going to score. I really trust them a lot."

The lead never dropped below double-digits after the three-minute mark of the second quarter, but it also never rose higher than 20 until the fourth quarter as the Razorbacks continued to fight for their NCAA Tournament lives with streaky outside shooting. Arkansas guards Sydney Poffenberger and Samara Spencer scored 22 and 16 points respectively, with one seemingly knocking down a shot every time South Carolina threatened to make a run.

"I mean, they just kept coming at 'em," Dawn Staley said about the Razorbacks. "They're never out of the game because of their ability to shoot the 3, and they actually got pretty much their average. I thought they put us back on our heels and drove it at us downhill. When we overhelped they kicked it out and banged 3s."

At one point in the third quarter the Gamecocks went over there minutes without scoring as the Razorbacks pulled themselves within 12 points, but Amihere quelled the run. She scored on a layup inside after a nice find from Cardoso, then added two more points just seconds later after Raven Johnson stole the inbounds pass to take the lead back to 16. Amihere scored 16 points all in the second half, giving her a new season-high in scoring.

South Carolina put the final nail in the coffin with a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter, allowing Staley to empty her bench in preparation for another game tipping off in just over 24 hours. All 14 Gamecocks touched the floor, 12 of them scored and 11 had at least one rebound in the dominant win.

"Relaxing is something that's for next week," Staley said. "We're going to watch this next game to see what opponent we will face tomorrow, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, and then we go back and eat and meet tonight as a team and put a game plan together that hopefully can allow us to advance to the finals."