South Carolina junior outfielder Anthony Amicangelo will play his final two seasons of eligibility elsewhere.

Amicangelo, a Bremerton, Wash. native who joined the program this past season via Johnson City CC, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he's entered the transfer portal.

Amicangelo played in 14 games during his lone season with the Gamecocks, hitting .280 with an RBI and three doubles, before the coronavirus pandemic ended the college baseball season.

By NCAA rule, Amicangelo would have two years of eligibility left since this past season didn't count towards the eligibility of spring sports participants.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!