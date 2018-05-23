GamecockCentral.com

The game lasted into the wee hours of the morning, finishing up at almost 3 a.m. EDT, but it kept the Gamecocks living to see another day and advancing them to the double elimination portion of the bracket.

South Carolina found itself down two runs early but clawed back to score the final four runs of the game to defeat Missouri 4-2.

HOOVER, ALA.—Over the last five weeks the Gamecocks have grown accustomed to coming back late in games to win, and that didn’t changed Tuesday as they started SEC Tournament play.

“That’s who we are. That’s what we’ve evolved into. We enjoy playing; we love being together,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We want to continue to do this. To me, it’s not a challenge at this point.”

After getting blanked through the first four innings, they’d scratch across one run on a Jacob Olson double before striking for three in the seventh inning against Missouri’s bullpen.

They’d tie the game with Carlos Cortes drawing a bases-loaded walk before Madison Stokes drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Jonah Bride added some insurance to cap the scoring, roping a RBI single to left field.

This came after they’d leave the bases loaded once and ground into two inning-ending double plays in a frustrating start against Missouri’s ace TJ Sikkema.

“We had some innings where we had bases loaded situations slip away,” Kingston said. “You’re facing good pitching and it’s a tough game. You just have to keep pushing and taking good at-bats. You hope sooner or later you wade through it, and that’s what happened.”

Part of the reason they were able to complete yet another comeback as part of a resurgent backstretch to the season was the pitching, which only gave up two runs with the Gamecock bullpen stitching together four shutout innings to close things out.

Carmen Mlodzinski, making his first start against an SEC team, pitched three perfect innings before giving up two in the fourth. He’d finish after five innings, allowing three hits and striking out five.

In five starts this season he’s 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and said after the game this start could “definitely boost” his confidence heading into the postseason.

“Under the circumstances, I thought that was his best outing of the year,” Kingston said. “He attacked the zone, he had good stuff…I thought his stuff was the best it’s been all year.”

Click for Tuesday's box score

Three bullpen arms combined for four shutout innings, scattering one hit and four walks while striking out five.

Graham Lawson came in for the final two innings, giving up just one hit, a one-out double, and picked up his second save in as many opportunities.

The Gamecocks (33-22, 18-13 SEC) are now 12-4 in their last 16 conference games and are guaranteed at least two more games in the tournament.

They’re already a lock for the postseason but with a few more wins, they could see themselves vault into the conversation for hosting a regional.

“We haven’t talked about it, but we know it’s within reach if we play good ball down in hoover,” Bride said. “I was talking to Eddy (Demurias) today, starting 1-5 in SEC play to get to where we are now, it’s great. It shows a lot about this team.”

Player of the game: LT Tolbert finished the day going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Pivotal moment: After giving up a leadoff double, Lawson would retire the next two batters in the eighth to get out of the jam unscathed.

Up next: South Carolina moves on to the double elimination portion of the bracket and will face No. 4 seeded Arkansas Wednesday in the final game of the day.