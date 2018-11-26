Less than a week after offering the three-star prospect a scholarship, Anderson was on his visit and signing with Frank Martin and his staff.

“They were really the only school that showed me love, I would say,” Anderson told GamecockCentral. “When I went on a visit, I felt at home. The hospitality was crazy. The facilities were top of the line. The way they made me feel at home with a family atmosphere, that’s one of the reasons I wanted to come.”

South Carolina coaches came up to Woodstock Academy when they were up in the Northeast playing in the Hall of Fame Tip-off event in Connecticut.

They visited Friday, watching him practice, and by Sunday, Anderson and his family were on his official visit. There he was able to meet the coaching staff and tour the facilities, where he was blown away.

He wasted no time after that, committing and officially signing with the program before his visit wrapped up on Wednesday, choosing the Gamecocks over Georgia Tech and FIU.

“I felt like it was a perfect situation for me,” he said. “They said they didn’t have a shooter, and that’s what I do. I want to get in the best situation I can get in for myself so I sealed the deal.”

At Mater Dei Catholic last season, Anderson averaged 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.

He said the coaches really like his ability to score, saying they wanted to add another shooter in this year’s class.

Anderson also prides himself on something Martin likes: defense.

“I’m a young guy; they want the energy,” he said. “I pride myself on defense, so that’s one thing I can bring to the table and guarding ones, twos and threes in college. That’s what I want to pride myself on.”

Anderson is the third commitment in the 2019 recruiting class, joining guard Trae Hannibal and big man Wildens Leveque. His pledge gives South Carolina 13 scholarship players in the class, which means the class is full unless someone opts to transfer.

After playing a few years at Mater Dei, Anderson transferred to Woodstock in Connecticut where he’ll play one more year before enrolling at South Carolina.

“There’s things I need to work on but I’m working on getting better overall,” he said. “One of the reasons I came here was to play bigger, faster, stronger guys and prepare me for college.”