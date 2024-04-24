South Carolina picked up its 2nd early commitment for the 2026 class today when 4-star LB/S Rodney Colton Jr. decided to go public with his decision.

Colton is ranked as the #12 Safety in the country and is a Rivals Top200 recruit. His lengthy 6'2" frame fits right in that mold of Gamecock safeties like Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith, but unlike that pair, Colton has already gotten plenty of national attention, with offers from nearly every major program in the southeast, including Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, LSU and more.

It's still possible he could ultimately end up a bit closer to the line of scrimmage at LB, and it'll be interesting to see where he lines up for Newnan High School as a junior, after missing several games as a Sophomore

Colton just picked up an offer from the Gamecocks this past weekend when he visited for the Garnet and Black spring game, and needless to say the trip made a strong impression.

He joins 4-star QB Landon Duckworth to give the Gamecocks some early momentum in the 2026 class which seems to have an uptick of in-state interest, with 3 of the top 5 ranked prospects visiting for last Saturday's spring game in 4-star S J'Zavien Currence (#1 in the state), 3-star WR Donovan Murph (#3 in the state) and 3-star WR Jordan Gidron (#5 in the state).