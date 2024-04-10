South Carolina picked up its second commitment in two days today with the addition of Abbeville Safety Demarcus Leach.

The Gamecocks offered Leach back in July at a camp, becoming his first offer. Since then, he's added offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest, Duke, Vanderbilt, and several others.

The 6'3" 180 lb prospect has prototypical size and has played all over the field at Abbeville, including leading them to the semifinals of the 2023 AA SCHSL playoffs filling it at times at quarterback.

DB Coach Torrian Gray has built a track record of finding under-the-radar DBs and turning them into SEC starters, including Nick Emmanwori, Judge Collier, and DQ Smith, all of whom were unranked when Gray offered, and now have shown they belong on the field in the best conference in America.

It remains to be seen if Leach has the same upside, but at this point I think Gray has earned the benefit of the doubt, and Leach still has a senior season ahead of him to garner even more attention.