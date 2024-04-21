South Carolina wasn't done with the state of Virginia this weekend after they landed Shamari Earls on Saturday evening. The staff followed that up by securing a commitment from DL Caleb Williams, a 6'6" behemoth out of Chesterfield, Virginia. Williams could potentially play inside or outside, and has shown a proficiency as a pass rusher and run stopper throughout his high school career.

As a junior, Williams put together 25 TFL and 15 sacks, after breaking out with 12 TFL and 8 sacks as a sophomore. He could continue to rise in the rankings with another strong season as a senior, and he's already got prototypical size.



Williams chose the Gamecocks over offers from Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee, the Virginia schools, and many more. He's set up for an official visit to South Carolina on May 31st, with follow-up officials to Minnesota, Tennesse, and Virginia Tech, though it's unclear now if he'll still make those trips.

Williams is ranked as the #35 DE in the 2025 class and the #16 overall prospect in the deep state of Virginia. His commitment shows the continued solidity of the pipeline the Gamecocks have built into D.C., Virginia and Maryland since Shane Beamer took over as head coach.