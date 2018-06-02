GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks pick up guard transfer from George Washington
South Carolina added one more piece to its 2018 recruiting class Saturday.
Former George Washington guard Jair Bolden has committed to South Carolina, a source told Rivals' recruiting insider Corey Evans.
George Washington transfer just committed Jair Bolden just committed to South Carolina, per source. Sit one, play two guard @GamecockCentral— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 2, 2018
Bolden will have to sit out one year but will have two years of eligibility remaining after that.
He started 24 games this season for the Colonials, averaging 11.2 points per game and shooting 31.8 percent from three.
Over his two-year career at George Washington he averaged 7.9 points per game and shot 36.5 percent from the field. Bolden was a three-star prospect out of Westtown, Pennsylvania coming out of high school.
It's the second commitment of the weekend for the Gamecocks, who added three-star combo guard Trae Hannibal Friday afternoon.
