South Carolina kept its spring recruiting momentum going today with the commitment of 2026 OL Anthony Baxter from Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School, home of former Gamecock greats like Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore.

Baxter first earned an offer from the Gamecocks back in January. He also visited twice this spring, including for the Garnet and Black spring game on April 20th. Today he committed when his South Pointe team visited the Gamecocks’ indoor practice facility. Baxter also had offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Duke, App State and others.

The 6’3” 325 lb Sophomore already has an SEC body type, but will need to continue to work in the weight room to have his strength match his size. He’s played virtually every position along the offensive line at South Pointe in his young career, but likely projects as an interior OL at the next level.

It’s unclear yet where he will ultimately land in the pecking order of in-state recruits as more film becomes available for future evaluations, but for now this feels like a solid pick up with upside for the 2026 class.



