The Gamecocks are already two weeks into 2023 Fall camp, but they've picked up a late addition in the transfer portal at a position of need, EDGE Drew Tuazama out of UAB. Tuazama is able to be added this late because he got his degree this summer, making him a grad transfer, which is also why he's allowed to be transferring a second time, after starting his career at Syracuse, before a stint at EMCC and UAB.

Tuazama is originally from Raleigh, NC, and will return to the Carolinas as he hopes to help out the Gamecocks with some depth at defensive end, following the off-season departures of Jordan Burch and Gilber Edmond. Tuazama had his best collegiate season last year, with a team-high five sacks to go along with 33 total tackles, three pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries. The redshirt Senior appeared in all 13 games for the Blazers last season.

He was last listed at 6'5" and 285 lbs, bringing some length to the position with potential to immediately crack the 2-deep rotation. Tuazama's biggest claim to fame was when he shattered a high school basketball backboard as a Sophomore at the Adidas Summer Championships back in 2015. He'll hope to have a few more shining moments under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium, as he tries to help a Gamecock defensive front that is talented, but young and thin beyond 7th-year senior Jordan Strachan.

Tuazama will attempt to get to campus as soon as possible and get caught up to speed in hopes of contributing this fall.