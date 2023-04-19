Two commitments at the same time! In addition to 3-star OL Mike Williams, the Gamecocks landed a commitment from in-state Safety Kelvin Hunter at noon today. Hunter who plays his high school ball about 75 miles away from Williams Brice Stadium has been a long-time target for DB Coach Torrian Gray and co. Hunter is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back starring for the West Florence Knights, a AAAA (4A) South Carolina High School League powerhouse hailing from the Pee Dee region of the Palmetto State.

The Rivals three-star prospect runs a blazing fast speed (4.40 40-yard dash), boasts strong measurables (235-pound bench, 315-pound squat), and finds a way to the football. South Carolina was the first school to pull the trigger on offering Hunter, on June 8, 2021, and the consistent love the staff showed him was able to push them across the finish line, along with a Spring Game visit on April 15th.

Kelvin Hunter is familiar with the program, having grown up a Gamecock fan and also being the first cousin of South Carolina star DB Cam Smith. Hunter admitted it was refreshing having someone he knows and trusts playing under the current staff. Back when he visited in September, Hunter told Gamecock Scoop: “It means a lot because that’s somebody you know and trust, personally, that is playing there. He’s doing great things, and I know that if I were to go to (South Carolina), it’s facts, I could go do great things with him."

The Gamecocks have struck gold in recent years with their secondary recruiting specifically in the state of South Carolina with Nick Emanworri and DQ Smith. Hunter looks to be next in line.

