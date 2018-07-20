GamecockCentral.com

That's no different in the SEC with the conference announcing its preseason All-SEC teams and order of finish as voted on by the media this week.

Now that media days wrapped up and talking season is over, it's the time of year where media and conferences start their annual predictions.

The Gamecocks were picked to finish second in the SEC East behind Georgia, who picked up 271 first-place votes compared to eight for South Carolina.

In order, the Gamecocks were picked to finish ahead of Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Four media members voted South Carolina to win the SEC Championship, behind Alabama, Georgia and Auburn.

Along with being picked to finish second in the East, a trio of Gamecocks landed on preseason All-SEC Teams with Deebo Samuel raking in the honors.

The electrying jack-of-all trades receiver entering his senior season was named first-team wide receiver, return specialist and all-purpose player.

Samuel, who missed the last 10 games of the season with a leg injury, piled up 474 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns over three games last year.

Zack Bailey was also named third-team All-SEC as an offensive lineman. A three-year starter, he'll make the transition this year back to guard, his more natural position.

Punter Joseph Charlton earned second-team honors with the specialists. In his first season punting for the Gamecocks he averaged 43.5 yards per punt.

No defensive players made the three All-SEC teams. View the full list of honorees here.