With SEC Media Days kicking off in Birmingham this week, the predicted order of finish came out and South Carolina is near the bottom in this year's predicted order of finish.

The Gamecocks were predicted by the media to finish 11th, ahead of Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss.

Chris Silva, who is returning All-SEC player and reigning Co-Defensive player of the Year, was preseason first-team All-SEC along with Arkansas's Daniel Gafford, Kentucky's Reid Travis, LSU's Tremont Waters and Tennessee's Grant Williams.

Kentucky was picked to win the SEC as voted by the media.

South Carolina will take its turn at media days Wednesday with the men with the women making their rounds Thursday.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 17-16 record with a 7-11 conference record in the regular season.

View the full honorees below.

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

Jalen Hudson – Florida

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Jontay Porter – Missouri

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss

