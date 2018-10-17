Gamecocks picked near bottom of SEC in basketball poll
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
With SEC Media Days kicking off in Birmingham this week, the predicted order of finish came out and South Carolina is near the bottom in this year's predicted order of finish.
The Gamecocks were predicted by the media to finish 11th, ahead of Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss.
Chris Silva, who is returning All-SEC player and reigning Co-Defensive player of the Year, was preseason first-team All-SEC along with Arkansas's Daniel Gafford, Kentucky's Reid Travis, LSU's Tremont Waters and Tennessee's Grant Williams.
Kentucky was picked to win the SEC as voted by the media.
South Carolina will take its turn at media days Wednesday with the men with the women making their rounds Thursday.
The Gamecocks are coming off a 17-16 record with a 7-11 conference record in the regular season.
View the full honorees below.
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
Jalen Hudson – Florida
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Jontay Porter – Missouri
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Tennessee
3. Auburn
4. Mississippi State
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Alabama
8. Vanderbilt
9. Missouri
10. Arkansas
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Georgia
14. Ole Miss
