That was a little harder to envision, especially with the Gamecocks having an entire bye week to prepare for the Aggies.

It was hard to find anyone before the game picking South Carolina to pull the upset over No. 7 Texas A&M, but getting drubbed by 45 points in what will now be one of the worst losses of his tenure?

There have been a few defining moments of the Will Muschamp era at South Carolina over the last two seasons, and Saturday might be another one to add to the list.

“It’s very frustrating,” Ernest Jones said. “You hit it right on the head: we had an extra week and we didn’t come out and play to the best of our ability and got beat.”

The score, 48-3, looks bad but the stats make it seem even worse.

The Gamecocks put up 150 yards—the fewest since at least 2000—and didn’t score a touchdown at home against a SEC team for the first time in 13 years.

They gave up the fourth-most points under Muschamp and looked on the whole uninspired needing a win to inch back to .500 and give the Gamecocks a puncher’s chance at a five-win year.

None of that happened, and at the end of the day that falls squarely on the coaching staff’s ability to game plan and get a team ready to play.

“I feel like we had two good weeks of practice. We had the bye week and I feel like we got a lot done that week,” Jaylan Foster said. “You just have to come out and execute. Just cause you practice well, that doesn’t do anything. Practicing doesn’t win the game. Actually making plays in the game wins it.”

Execution is vital, and no team can win without it, but the Gamecock coaches didn’t put their players in the best position to win.

Coming in with one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC, the Gamecocks threw on 12 of their first 17 plays, ultimately rushing 25 times in 53 plays for 50 yards.

The passing game wasn’t much better, missing on home run ball after home run ball ending with Collin Hill not playing the final few drives of the game.

After starting 2-for-2 with 17 yards, Hill finished with eight completions and 66 yards, the fewest yards since throwing for 46 in 2004 against Alabama.

“We got whipped up front on offense, we can’t sustain any drives and can’t stay on the field against a team that’s a ball-possession, time-of-possession running football team. Same thing happened to us last year later in the game,” Will Muschamp said.

“The dagger was the touchdown before half. You have third and one and we have to get a stop right there. We bust it, they make a play and go up 21 at half instead of a 14 or 17-point game. I’m disappointed with it. We’ll go back and look at it. I do feel like this is the best team we’ve played all year. We didn’t match up to their physicality at the line of scrimmage.”

To play uninspired football and lose by 45 is one thing—it’s not a good thing—but to do it after having an entire extra week to prepare is bewildering, regardless of how good an opponent a team is facing.

“That was a good football team we played. Give them credit,” Hill said. “They definitely outplayed us tonight. It’s one of those things, it wasn’t our best night tonight for sure.”