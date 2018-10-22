Muschamp thinks the Gamecocks have done a good job but still have room to improve after a handful of missed opportunities down the field.

It’s no secret the Gamecocks like to catalyze their offense through explosive plays, and Will Muschamp thinks they’ve been doing a good job of that so far.

“I don’t think you ever have enough,” Muschamp said. “We’ve done a good job of being aggressive as far as giving our guys the opportunity down the field. We have to finish on some plays but we’re certainly much better than we’ve been.”

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) define explosive plays as runs of 10 or more yards and completions of at least 15.

Through six games the Gamecocks have 55 explosive plays, an average of 9.2 per game, and 48.8 percent of the offense’s total yards have come on those bigger chunk plays. They’re averaging 11.3 in wins and seven in losses.

South Carolina’s picked up a total of 1,184 yards on those plays but it could have been more if quarterback Jake Bentley had connected on a few deep balls or receivers hadn’t dropped a few catches.

Of the 55 explosives, 26 have been in the run game and the other 29 have been through the air. Their season-high came against Coastal Carolina with 16—a close second being 12 against Vanderbilt—with the season low six against Georgia.

Rico Dowdle’s been the team’s most explosive running back, rattling off a team-high 10 explosive plays and picking up 173 yards on them. Ty’Son Williams isn’t far behind with nine explosives at 155 yards.

Deebo Samuel has the most yards on explosive plays, racking up 227 yards on eight big plays. That includes the team’s longest play from scrimmage, a 58-yard touchdown pass against Kentucky.

It’s better, Muschamp said, than the Gamecocks did through six games last year and think there’s even room for more during the last half of the season.

“I think we’re a plus-15 after six games last year,” he said. “From a standpoint of that and you think about the missed opportunities we’ve had down the field. We’ve been much more aggressive as far as taking shots and hitting some of those and having opportunities with some others that we’ve missed.”

