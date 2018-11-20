But, heading into this weekend's rivalry game against Clemson, the Gamecocks have added a new point of emphasis: keep your composure.

South Carolina's always one to have a slogan or fancy saying for every season. This year it's been "All Gas, No Breaks" and "Every week is a season," and those sayings have been plastered on social media and wristbands players wear all year.

"Coach has been preaching faith and composure all week, especially with some of these young guys, it’s keeping everyone composed," linebacker T.J. Brunson said. "It’s easy for a game like this to get out of hand because guys are too emotional or they’re thinking too much and trying to make a play when they’re simply not doing their jobs."

The Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) have done the single-game sayings before this season, adopting a "don't flinch" mantra for the Week 2 match up against Georgia, but this week is a different animal.

The annual Palmetto Bowl is usually the most emotionally charged game on the schedule regardless of where it's played with fans on both sides trading barbs on social media all week.

South Carolina is trying to prevent players from delving too much into that over the course of the week, which should keep them from getting too emotional during Saturday's game.

“You have to be professional," lineman Donell Stanley said. "You have to take all the noise and leave it to the fans and all the stuff like that. We have to focus on playing a football game.”

South Carolina's had plenty of emotional games over the last two seasons and has come out flat in a lot of them, most notably last year's Kentucky and Clemson games along with the Georgia game this year.

This year, they're trying to buck that trend and stay more even keel despite all of the emotional chatter going on around this game.

"That’s what makes good players good and great players great: mental toughness. It’s really easy to cave in," Jacob August said. "You want to think about Clemson and you have girls in Clemson talking bad about you that you went to high school with and guys think they’re part of the team so they’re talking and in reality they don’t know what they’re talking about. It’s easy to listen to them but we’re tough enough to where we’re not going to fall for that.”

The Gamecocks have lost the last four games to Clemson, including the two Will Muschamp has coached in by a combined score of 90-17.



Last year was a 34-10 loss at home when the Gamecocks had a few penalties that kept some Clemson drives alive and ultimately shot the Gamecock defense in the foot.

This time around the coaches want to keep silly and frivolous penalties to a minimum, which is why composure is a focal point this weekend.

"It’s going to be emotional. Any time you have a familiarity with your opponent, and we do there’s a lot of carry over and cross over within the state, you have to keep your composure," Muschamp said. "Last year we lost our composure in a couple critical situations to keep the drive alive and in offsetting penalties we retaliated to a situation we shouldn’t have. At the end of the day you have to keep your composure and not hurt your football team.”