There is just one more true road game left on South Carolina’s march to an undefeated season.

This team has emerged victorious in hostile road environments against top-10 teams Maryland, Stanford and UConn along with a couple of close shaves in conference play at Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Thursday night will feature not just a chance to complete a perfect road record, but also clinch the seventh SEC regular season championship in school history when the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

After losing the first 20 games they ever played in Thompson-Boling Arena the Gamecocks have won three of their last six, including in 2016 when it clinched the conference championship with a 62-56 victory.

“It’s the biggest arena that we play in,” Dawn Staley said. “Tennessee is playing better basketball, which means more fans will be in the stands, and they’re going to put on a show.”

Standing in the way of another championship clinch will be a Tennessee team who took its lumps early against a stacked non-conference schedule with five losses in its first nine games, but has responded well. The Volunteers lost star center Tamari Key for the season in December in the most notable of several battles against injuries, but still sit 12-2 in SEC play and 20-9 overall with two games left in the regular season.

It has been a season about mixing and blending personalities for head coach Kellie Harper. She splurged in the transfer portal entering the season, acquiring four players who currently account for four of her team’s top nine players both in minutes and scoring.

The grand prize of the class was forward Rickea Jackson, who South Carolina is well familiar with after she spent three years at Mississippi State. Jackson never beat the Gamecocks in four head-to-head matchups while she was a Bulldog, but she averaged 13.5 points per game in them. Now in Knoxville she is leading Tennessee in scoring with 18.8 points per game, and is third in the conference in field goal percentage.

“She’s just going to try to create mismatches on the floor,” Staley said about Jackson. “One person can’t stop her. WIth our depth we’ll be able to show her different looks, and hopefully we can wear her down so that by the time the fourth quarter comes around she won’t have as much energy.”

In a lot of ways, Jackson’s season has been a microcosm of her team’s. She struggled early, most notably with just a nine-point output against Ohio State and a six turnover performance vs. Indiana, both games Tennessee lost.

But right now, with the South Carolina game looming and postseason play soon after, she is playing her best basketball of the season.

Jackson has scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games and in nine out of 14 SEC contests. The Volunteers have won all but two of those, and are a perfect 7-0 at home in conference play. It has trickled through the rest of the roster, especially for guard Jordan Horston. The senior has scored in double-figures in seven of the last eight games all while leading the team in rebounds, assists and steals.

“I think they’re really concentrating on getting their players the ball where they’re effective,” Staley said. “They’re getting her [Jackson] the ball more. They’re playing though her, and then Jordan is just doing what Jordan does. They’ve taken her off the ball so much, and now she’s able to create, she’s able to pass, she’s able to really go in her package. I think it’s just helped them streamline where to go with the basketball.”

Put it all together, and you get the ingredients for a potentially electric game. The Gamecocks will be trying to secure another championship and set up a chance to finish the first undefeated regular season in program history on Sunday. The Volunteers are piecing themselves together at the right time, but are still desperate for a signature win on the season to add to their NCAA Tournament resume.

“It’s brewing,” Staley said. “They’re playing much better than they played last week; they’re playing much better than they did a month ago. We’re fortunate and unfortunate to get them at a time where it’s the end of the season and they seem like they’ve found the right balance.”

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN.



