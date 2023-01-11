For the first time since that day in Nashville, South Carolina women’s basketball will get a shot at Kentucky.

The Gamecocks went 36-1 across the calendar year of 2022, but the lone loss was to the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC Tournament Championship Game. South Carolina led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter before letting the game slip away in a 64-62 loss on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Dre’una Edwards.

On Thursday night No. 1 South Carolina (16-0, SEC) will travel up to Lexington to get its first of two regular season chances to take on a very different looking Kentucky (8-8, 0-4 SEC) team.

“It didn’t feel good,” Dawn Staley said. “Obviously when you go into the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead with the type of team that we had, you’re supposed to win that game. But Kentucky was hot. March brings about so many different dynamics, and we were the team that held the short end of the stick for the tournament. But obviously, I’d trade it for what happened three weeks later.”

This week marks a unique pocket of the schedule where South Carolina will have two “revenge games” of sorts on the schedule. After Kentucky, Staley’s team will come home to face Missouri — the only team to beat South Carolina in the regular season last year — on Sunday.

The Kentucky team South Carolina will line up against on Thursday night barely resembles the one it faced last March. FIve of Kentucky’s leading scorers off last year’s team — including Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s WNBA draft — have moved on. Unsurprisingly the Wildcats have struggled to replace the production, ranking 10th in the SEC in points per game and 12th in 3-point shooting.

As such there is not a lot of carryover from last year’s team to this one in terms of personnel, but there are some similarities in terms of the style Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy will deploy. The Wildcats forced 13 turnovers in last season’s SEC Championship Game and have been aggressive defensively in 2022-23, already forcing 79 turnovers in four league games. Most notably over the weekend, undefeated LSU traveled to Lexington and turned the ball over 25 times before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t a topic of discussion,” Staley said about last year’s loss. “But obviously if you’re a competitor you want to win and you want to avenge that loss. I don’t know if you can on a regular season game; you’ve got to get to the tournament. But the stakes are still high for us, because we’re undefeated and we want to stay that way, and what better way to play our rival? This is a rivalry, so obviously we know that they will bring it like every other team in the country that we play. They’ve got a little bit extra for us.”

After her team narrowly escaped a road test Sunday at Mississippi State 58-51, Staley knows her team still cannot afford to be complacent even going into a game against an opponent still winless in conference play. Between Mississippi State and the Jan. 2 game at Georgia the Gamecocks have already been challenged twice on the road, and their last three road games have been within single-digits in the fourth quarter factoring in the Dec. 15 game at South Dakota State.

“We’ve got to take care of business in Kentucky and hopefully get another road win in this league, which is very hard no matter what the records are,” Staley said.

Tip-off at Memorial Gymnasium is at 7 p.m. ET Thursday with live coverage on SEC Network.



