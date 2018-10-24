With starter Jarrett Guarantano nursing an injury, the Gamecocks will have to game plan for both him and backup Keller Chryst.

South Carolina’s gone the entire first half of the season having to prepare for one quarterback a week but that changes while preparing for Tennessee.

“We haven’t really talked about it. We know one of the guys got hurt but we’re preparing for whichever guy is out there,” linebacker T.J. Brunson said. “We know the other guy comes in, he’s going to throw the ball for the most part; he’s not going to move around as much. Guarantano will move around, so he’s also a threat with the ball in his hands.”

Guarantano, who started last year’s game in Knoxville, left last weekend’s game against Alabama early after taking a shot to the chest. Chryst came in for him and played the rest of the game, going 9-for-15 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Reports early in the week from the Vols are that Guarantano will be ready to go this weekend but the Gamecocks are still preparing for both just in case and they see similarities in both of their games.

“He was very efficient, very similar skill set guys,” Will Muschamp said of Chryst. “I don’t see a lot of difference in what they do and what they call from a standpoint of who is in the ball game. We will be prepared for both guys.”

Guarantano started last year against South Carolina, going 11-for-18 with 133 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

This year he’s started every game this year, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards and has thrown six touchdowns to two interceptions.

“Jarrett Guarantano is the quarterback, over 60 percent of his passes he has completed,” Muschamp said. “But what really strikes you when you watch the tape is the deep balls. He has been very accurate with the deep balls. He has a good crop of receivers who do a really good job down the field finishing plays down the field.”

Right now, the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) don’t know which Vol will lineup behind center in Saturday’s primetime game (7:30 p.m. ET/SEC Network) but Bryson Allen-Williams said they shouldn’t focus on which guy starts because they can’t control it.

His focus, he said, will be on what he called a good running game with two players—Tim Jordan and Ty Chandler—in the top 25 in the conference in rushing yards.

“We can only control what we can control,” Allen-Williams said. “We have to go out there and practice hard this week. They have a good running game. A lot of people talk about their quarterback but they have a good two or three running backs.”

