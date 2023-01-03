Gamecocks Fall Just Short To Open SEC Play In Nashville, 84-79 in OT
The Gamecocks were picked to finish last in the SEC at Media Days earlier this offseason, and while perhaps that could still prove to be true, they've proven through one SEC bout that they can at least compete with an average team in the conference and on the road to boot, though they ultimately fell short in overtime.
As is probably going to be the case all season, the success of the Gamecocks rested on two factors: G.G. Jackson and timely 3-point shooting, this time out led by Chico Carter Jr., but also notable moments from Hayden Brown, Meechie Johnson, and even Zachary Davis who made his second three of the season tonight.
Jackson came out of the gate with 10 points in the first half but was limited to just 3 in the second half and overtime after Vandy put their best defender on him down the stretch. He also came away with 7 rebounds. It was a bit of an average stat line after a first half that felt like it might be a special one.
Carter, however, exploded throughout this one with a game-high 26 points, including 4/6 from three. The 26 points tied a career-high for Carter, unfortunately also a loss, earlier this season vs. Davidson.
Down 34-32 at halftime, the Gamecocks seized some early momentum in the second half and regained the lead at the 16:50 mark before going back and forth through several lead changes with the Commodores down the stretch. Still, Vandy lead 67-63 with just over a minute left in regulation, but a quick layup by Meechie Johnson, and a wild sequence on the Gamecocks' final possession that ultimately ended in a Hayden brown layup with .3 left after two other misfires, sent this one into overtime.
In OT, both Hayden Brown and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk fouled out within the first couple of possessions, leaving the Gamecocks very thin on the offensive and defensive interior during the deciding moments of this one. In a game with this thin of margins, ultimately the Vanderbilt depth outlasted the Gamecocks in the extra period.
Notable Stats
- Vandy's bench scored a whopping 64 of their 84 total points in this one, for comparison, the Gamecocks bench scored just 10 of their 79 total. In fact, Chico Carter and Meechie Johnson combined for over half of South Carolina's points on their own.
- 0 FG for the Gamecocks in the first 4:46 of overtime which led to a 5-point deficit with a little over a minute left that proved just slightly too much to overcome.
- Of the Gamecocks' seven losses on the season, six of them have been away from Colonial Life Arena. The road struggles are to be expected with such a young team, but it is notable that the margins have been much more respectable since their blowout loss to George Washington back on November 30th.
What's Next?
The Gamecocks come back home this weekend to take on the #8 Tennessee Vols on Saturday at 3 pm. The game will be televised on SECN. The Vols are 12-2 on the season and opened their SEC schedule with back-to-back wins over the two Mississippi schools.