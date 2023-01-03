The Gamecocks were picked to finish last in the SEC at Media Days earlier this offseason, and while perhaps that could still prove to be true, they've proven through one SEC bout that they can at least compete with an average team in the conference and on the road to boot, though they ultimately fell short in overtime.

As is probably going to be the case all season, the success of the Gamecocks rested on two factors: G.G. Jackson and timely 3-point shooting, this time out led by Chico Carter Jr., but also notable moments from Hayden Brown, Meechie Johnson, and even Zachary Davis who made his second three of the season tonight.

Jackson came out of the gate with 10 points in the first half but was limited to just 3 in the second half and overtime after Vandy put their best defender on him down the stretch. He also came away with 7 rebounds. It was a bit of an average stat line after a first half that felt like it might be a special one.

Carter, however, exploded throughout this one with a game-high 26 points, including 4/6 from three. The 26 points tied a career-high for Carter, unfortunately also a loss, earlier this season vs. Davidson.

Down 34-32 at halftime, the Gamecocks seized some early momentum in the second half and regained the lead at the 16:50 mark before going back and forth through several lead changes with the Commodores down the stretch. Still, Vandy lead 67-63 with just over a minute left in regulation, but a quick layup by Meechie Johnson, and a wild sequence on the Gamecocks' final possession that ultimately ended in a Hayden brown layup with .3 left after two other misfires, sent this one into overtime.

In OT, both Hayden Brown and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk fouled out within the first couple of possessions, leaving the Gamecocks very thin on the offensive and defensive interior during the deciding moments of this one. In a game with this thin of margins, ultimately the Vanderbilt depth outlasted the Gamecocks in the extra period.