GamecockCentral.com

Injuries and having to shuffle pieces around put a damper on those numbers through the middle of the season, but now that the Gamecocks are healthy the offense, which is averaging almost nine runs a game, is starting to take shape.

There was a chance, with so many starters returning on South Carolina’s offense, that those numbers would be prolific from Opening Day through the postseason.

“I don’t know if you can ever predict you’d hit .320 in the SEC because the pitching’s just too good, and to average nine runs per game for an extended period is something I’m pleased with,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We just want to sustain it.”



Over the last 10 games, the Gamecocks are hitting .342 as a team and, not surprisingly, have eight wins over that span.

With TJ Hopkins, who’s hitting .375 with 10 RBI over the last 10 games, back along with Madison Stokes (.348 over that same span) the Gamecocks are getting closer to a stable lineup and it’s helping.

Of the 11 players over the last 10 games with at least 20 at-bats, eight are hitting at least .300 with two—Hunter Taylor and Jonah Bride—batting over .400.

Justin Row, who’s up to .395 during this stretch is helping lead the charge as well along with Carlos Cortes, who’s hitting .350 with five of his team-leading 13 homers coming during the winning stretch.

“Continuity is a great thing for a lineup,” Kingston said. “There are still guys past the nine we’ve used lately that can really help us, but continuity I think is important for a lineup.”

It’s the biggest offensive stretch for the Gamecocks, who are now firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture and fighting for a top four seed and a first round bye in the conference tournament.

They’ll try to stay hot heading into a midweek game with the College of Charleston Wednesday and a home series against Missouri this weekend.

These are the kind of numbers that the Gamecocks thought they’d be able to put up all season, and the numbers they think they can put up the rest of the season, too.

“You see the hits we’re piling up and the numbers we’re putting up. We’re just trying to stick with the same approach. Coach Kingston’s preaching those machines. They’re eating us up in practice but they’re helping us in the games.”