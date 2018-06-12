GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski has been on quite the camp circuit tear this offseason and he was rewarded Tuesday with a fourth star and a move into the Rivals100.

Hilinski, who committed to South Carolina in April, is now ranked the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney weighed in on Hilinski when he listed him as one of the hardest prospects to accurately rank earlier this week:

"Ryan Hilinski was the toughest prospect for me to rank this recruiting cycle. I knew he needed to move way up because he has been a completely different player this offseason. He has matured physically and he has been outstanding at every event where I've seen him and that means numerous 7-on-7 and camp settings. He had a very good junior season and now a fantastic offseason so he deserved a big move but I wasn't exactly sure how high. Is he in the conversation for being the best quarterback in this class? Is he right below those players? I wanted to give him his due but I also didn't want to go overboard. There is still time to get this right - including seeing him again at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas - plus his senior season. If he continues to perform so well, another bump in the rankings might be warranted."

Since committing to Carolina, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder has earned offers from major programs like UCLA, Ohio State and LSU, but has remained firmly committed to the Gamecocks, often going the extra mile in helping to recruit others to join him in Columbia.

Hilinski will be back in Columbia this weekend on an unofficial visit at the same time as one of his top targets, five-star cornerback Chris Steele, who will be on an official visit to the school.

South Carolina already had one commit in the Rivals100 in five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens, who committed last month.