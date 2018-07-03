Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 09:36:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks QB commit Ryan Hilinski details his recruiting pitch

Gh4rcudfajpy21pqmqhm
Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com

Since committing to South Carolina in April, four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski's focus quickly turned to recruiting other top prospects to join him, a job that the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder has put c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}