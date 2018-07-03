GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks QB commit Ryan Hilinski details his recruiting pitch
Since committing to South Carolina in April, four-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski's focus quickly turned to recruiting other top prospects to join him, a job that the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder has put c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news