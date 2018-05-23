GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski's spring on the rise continued this week.

The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout was invited to the Rivals Five-Star Challenge Tuesday, an honor given to the top performers at the regional stops of the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas.

The Five-Star Challenge will be held in Atlanta, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 28.

Currently ranked a three-star prospect, Hilinski is slated to make a big jump in the rankings after a spring that has seen him turn in big camp performances and garner dozens of offers.

Hilinski, who was recently ranked ESPN's top quarterback, is also set to compete at the Elite 11 Finals this summer.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hilinski has landed offers from schools like Ohio State, UCLA and LSU, among others, but remains firmly committed to South Carolina.

