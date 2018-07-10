GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski has elected to play in the All-American Bowl, previously known as the U.S. Army game.

Hilinski, who was also invited to and originally planned to play in the Under Armour All-America game, announced the news on Twitter and Instagram.

"It has been a childhood dream of mine to play in this game and I’m excited to say it is coming true!" Hilinski said. "Ty, I’m finishing your dream and mine. Excited to say I have been invited and am committing to the All American Game!"

The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout who committed to South Carolina in April has been on a tear this offseason picking up multiple new offers and excelling at several national camps.



Hilinski is ranked the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2019 by Rivals.

This class's game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2019 on NBC and will be played in San Antonio, Texas.