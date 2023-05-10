A recent CBS sports article listed their top 25 teams before the start of the 2023-2024 season and had the South Carolina Gamecocks rounding out the top 20.





CBS’ Dennis Dodd summed up his reasons for the optimism: “Life couldn't be better for Shane Beamer. The upsets of Tennessee and Clemson were historic. The third-year coach doubled his salary after an eight-win season. Spencer Rattler returns to spark the offense that had its highest-scoring season since 2014. The issue is a defense that gave up 29 points per game.”





Head Coach Shane Beamer led the Gamecocks through a historic 8-5 2022-2023 season with major upsets against ranked teams like Tennessee and Clemson, and snapped losing skids to Texas A&M and Kentucky.





While there are plenty of pieces returning, there will also be some fresh faces on the two deep next fall. With many players getting drafted, transferring or graduating, Beamer and the coaching staff have relied heavily on recruits and transfers to build their defense.





The Gamecocks have picked up several highly ranked recruits this off-season that will likely contribute early on defense including LB Grayson “Pup” Howard, DL Xzavier McLeod, and DL Elijah Davis. These new faces, will factor into the rotation along with returning veterans like DE Jordan Strachan and LB Mo Kaba, both of which are expected to return from their season-ending injuries sustained early in the 2022 season.





Alongside USC, five other SEC schools were named inside the top 25 including Georgia (1), Alabama (5), LSU (8), Tennessee (16), and Ole Miss (23).





In-state rival Clemson University landed in the 10 spot on the list with the addition of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.





The last time South Carolina was listed inside the top 20 was 2014, and expectations this season are the highest they’ve been in Columbia, SC in quite some time.



