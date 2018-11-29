South Carolina class of 2019 three-star running back commit Kevin Harris has been named Georgia Region 2-AAAAAA Player of the Year after another huge season on the ground.

The Hinesville (Ga.) Bradley Institute standout finished his season with 1,753 all purpose yards and 23 touchdowns.

He takes home the overall player of the year award for his region after winning offensive player of the year honors last season.

Harris landed an offer from South Carolina in June after an outstanding workout at camp and ended the day committed to the Gamecocks.

Checking in at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, Harris ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 4.1-second shuttle at the camp.

Rivals.com ranks Harris as the No. 37 running back in his class.

Check out his senior highlights below.